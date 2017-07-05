Ansonia man arrested after shooting, police chase ending in crash

Related Coverage Ansonia Police investigate shooting, pursuit that ended in West Haven

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– An Ansonia man was arrested after a shooting and a police chase on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say on the 4th of July at around 4 p.m., officers received multiple 911 calls reporting that shots had been fired near North Main Street and Fourth Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gun shot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Witnesses were able to describe the suspect’s car that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting. When Derby police attempted to stop that car matching the description, it led to a pursuit from Derby to West Haven. That’s where the suspect’s car was then involved in an accident.

The driver of the car was later identified as 37-year-old Sheldon Haley, of Ansonia. Haley was the only person in the car and taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. His injuries are not life threatening and he remains in stable condition.

A handgun was recovered along the route of the pursuit. Haley, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He is being held on $300,000 bond.