Arrest made after New Haven man stabbed

Sean Bulerin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man last Saturday.

Michael Anthony Rivera, 43, was stabbed outside of his friend’s house. His friend called police claiming the man who stabbed Rivera was named “Mondo” and had one arm.

When officers arrived, they found Rivera and a man matching the description of “Mondo” trying to leave through the back door. The man was detained by police.

Firefighters and emergency medical technicians treated Rivera’s wound on the scene.

Rivera told police that he was visiting his friend when “Mondo” walked in and made himself at home. According to the report, Rivera’s friend asked Mondo was asked to leave and he proceeded out the door. Rivera said he left soon after was confronted by Mondo in the hallway where Mondo challenged him to a fight and stabbed him.

Mondo was identified as Sean Bulerin, a 49-year-old man from New Haven. He was arrested and charged with both assault in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Rivera is recovering from non life-threatening injuries.

