Certain Clif Bar products recalled, removed from Stop & Shop shelves due to missing allergen listings

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop has announced a recall of certain Clif Bar & Company products, and that they have removed them from sale.

The statement was sent out Wednesday due to some of these items not having an ingredient label identifying that they may contain allergens. These products may contain peanuts, some tree nuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts, and coconuts.

The release from Stop & Shop stated that the products are safe to consume for people who do not suffer from allergies to peanuts and these specific tree nuts.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • CLIF Builder’s Protein Chocolate Mint, 2.4 oz., UPC72225260144 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3
  • CLIF BUILDER’S Protein Chocolate Mint, 12ct., UPC 72225260044 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3
  • CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip, 5 pk., UPC 72225219110 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3
  • CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, 5 pk., UPC 72225221911 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

 

 

 

