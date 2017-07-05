Children under age 7 banned from store in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (WTNH) — A store in North Dakota has banned all children under the age of seven years old, whether or not they are with their parents.

The owner of Plato’s Closet on 2551 45th Street SW in Fargo, North Dakota put up a sign stating that children under the age of seven are no longer allowed in the store. She said it is because of unbelievable problems involving kids. She has even talked to police about their actions.

Some parents think the ban is ridiculous and are unable to shop there since they cannot take their children inside the store.