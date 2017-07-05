Conn. police react to shooting of NYC officer

Related Coverage New York City cop fatally shot while sitting in patrol car

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of Connecticut law enforcement is feeling the pain of the deadly shooting of a New York city police officer while she was sitting in her patrol car in The Bronx on Wednesday.

“My heart goes out to the NYPD and the officers family,” said Fernando Spagnolo, Waterbury’s Deputy Police Chief.

“That brings a whole new meaning to what we do, how our job is, how dangerous it actually can be,” said Connecticut State Trooper Kelly Grant.

It made another state trooper pause as he got in his car and behind the wheel.

“It really hits home,” said CT State Trooper Mark Barrone. “It makes me think about my day-to-day operations because I sit in my car everyday and I’m always looking in my mirrors, always wondering who’s going to come up to me.”

On Wednesday, at many roll call meetings at departments across Connecticut, there was more talk about being aware of surroundings — more talk about safety because of the cold-blooded killing in New York — how officer Miosotis Familia lost her life at age 48 when police say 34 year-old Alexander Bonds walked up to her patrol car, pointed a gun, and fired.

New York City’s Police Commissioner called it an “unprovoked attack”.

Other NYPD officers then shot and killed Bonds.

Departments here in Connecticut wanted their personnel to keep this in the front of their minds on Wednesday to try to avoid something like this happening here.

“We will be talking to our officers during our roll call just to be sure that they stay safe,” said Deputy Chief Spagnolo.

“Changing specific patrol patterns, you know, I’m sure instead of an officer whose head is down, sometime typing on a computer, is now going to be glancing up a little more, perhaps park next to another officer,” said New Haven Police spokesman, Officer David Hartman. “Those are typically types of changes in the wake of these tragedies, so, yes, those are implemented, but those are not implemented in the sense of a general order or a directive. The directive is be careful. The directive is you have a responsibility to protect the city, but you have a responsibility to go home and protect yourself as well.”

That message was also driven home in state trooper meetings…..

“Watch your back out there. You never know who’s looking for ya,” said Trooper Barrone.

When funeral arrangements are made for NYPD officer, Miosotis Familia, Trooper Grant says you can expect a group of Connecticut State Troopers to be there to show their support for Officer Familia’s family and their brothers and sisters in uniform, who are very much on their minds right now.

“God bless you guys,” said Trooper Barrone.