Connecticut Officers back open after 4th of July

By Published:
Drivers wait at a Connecticut DMV office. (File)

Connecticut (WTNH) — After being closed for the holiday DMV offices will be back open starting Wednesday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles closed since last week due to the 4th of July. The agency says it will reopen its regional service centers and major service offices on Wednesday, beginning at 7:45 a.m.

AAA offices will also be back open today in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Plainville, Waterford and West Hartford. They are scheduled to process renewals for driver licenses and non-driver identification cards. From being closed for extra days due to holiday, lines are expected to be long. So if you plan on heading to any DMV office you should do it sooner rather than later.

Customers can visit the DMV’s website for a full list of offices and hours. You can also click here to check wait times at DMV offices across the state.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s