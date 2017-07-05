Connecticut Officers back open after 4th of July

Connecticut (WTNH) — After being closed for the holiday DMV offices will be back open starting Wednesday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles closed since last week due to the 4th of July. The agency says it will reopen its regional service centers and major service offices on Wednesday, beginning at 7:45 a.m.

AAA offices will also be back open today in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Plainville, Waterford and West Hartford. They are scheduled to process renewals for driver licenses and non-driver identification cards. From being closed for extra days due to holiday, lines are expected to be long. So if you plan on heading to any DMV office you should do it sooner rather than later.

Customers can visit the DMV’s website for a full list of offices and hours. You can also click here to check wait times at DMV offices across the state.