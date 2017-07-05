Connecticut State Police Independence Day weekend enforcement statistics

(WTNH) – We’re learning just how busy Connecticut State Police were over the extended Independence Day weekend. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were in place.

Here’s a look at the numbers from 12:01 a.m. June 30th and ended at 11:59 p.m. on July 4th:

Police made 60 DUI arrests. They’re also are investigating nearly 400 crashes. One person was killed and at least 50 people were injured.

More than 1,300 people were caught speeding. State troopers were focused on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding.