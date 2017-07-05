Durham man arrested with $20,000 worth of illegal fireworks

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a Durham man for possession of illegal fireworks that were worth $20,000.

On Independence Day, officers responded to 26 Pine Ledge Trail after receiving reports about a large fireworks display.

When Troopers arrived, they found that 50-year-old Theodore Lynch was in possession of illegal fireworks. He was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Fireworks.

Other charges brought against Lynch included: Reckless Endangerment and Breach of Peace.

State Police Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene to collect and properly dispose of the fireworks. Lynch was released on a $10,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on July 19.