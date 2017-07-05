Durham man arrested with $20,000 worth of illegal fireworks

By Published: Updated:
Theodore Lynch

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a Durham man for possession of illegal fireworks that were worth $20,000.

On Independence Day, officers responded to 26 Pine Ledge Trail after receiving reports about a large fireworks display.

When Troopers arrived, they found that 50-year-old Theodore Lynch  was in possession of illegal fireworks. He was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Fireworks.

Other charges brought against Lynch included: Reckless Endangerment and Breach of Peace.

State Police Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene to collect and properly dispose of the fireworks. Lynch was released on a $10,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on July 19.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s