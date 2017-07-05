East Haven Mayor Maturo loses legal fight for retirement benefits

Published: Updated:
East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo (file).

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joe Maturo has lost his legal fight to reinstate his firefighter benefits while serving as the mayor.

According to the New Haven Register, the state Supreme Court agreed with a lower court ruling, denying Maturo the right to collect two pensions.

Maturo was an East Haven firefighter for nearly 20 years before becoming mayor. He was set to collect $43,000 each year in benefits.

Maturo challenged the ruling after the state changed its double dipping rules in 2011.

