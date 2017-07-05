Former lawmaker, utilities authority chair dies at age 53

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are mourning the death of Kevin DelGobbo, a former Naugatuck state legislator and chairman of the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

DelGobbo died Monday at the age of 53. His family tells the Waterbury Republican-American that the cause of DelGobbo’s death is unknown and they are awaiting results from an autopsy.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Wednesday lauded DelGobbo for his dedication to public service and “to charting sound energy policy for the state.” During his 12 years in the House of Representatives, DelGobbo served 10 years as the ranking Republican House member on the General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM’-his KLEHR’-ih-dehs) says DelGobbo was “admired for his intellect, humor and willingness to work with others,” calling his death tragic.

