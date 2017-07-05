Gas line break closes road in Monroe

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — A gas line rupture is causing travel issues in Monroe on Wednesday morning.

Officials say a construction excavator struck a gas line, causing it to burst. As a result of the gas line break, Jockey Hollow Road has been closed indefinitely.

A gas company is currently on the scene addressing the leak. There have been no evacuations.

There has been no word on any injuries as a result of the incident.

