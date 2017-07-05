Governor Malloy Signs Bill To Protect Veterans

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Dannel Malloy signed a bill into law today to protection veterans and active military members and their families. The bill was first introduced by the Veterans Affairs Committee.

The bill has 5 key elements:

(1) protect against certain discriminatory practices on the basis of an individual’s status as a veteran

(2) require employers of employees who serve in the National Guard of another state to grant leave for purposes of such service

(3) permit active duty members of the armed forces to register certain family members for Medicaid home and community-based programs if such members are registered to vote, pay real property taxes or are licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the state

(4) include military law enforcement authorities under the United States Department of Defense in the list of federal law enforcement authorities required to receive Department of Children and Families records pertaining to neglect or abuse of a child

(5) impose a certain limit on the Governor’s authority over the Connecticut National Guard

The new law will take effect October 1, 2017.