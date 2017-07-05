Haddam man stabbed while on his bike

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old man was stabbed through the hand while he was riding his bicycle through New Haven.

Jaquan Gaskins of Haddam was riding his bicycle on Smith Avenue early Wednesday morning. When he slowed down to change gears, a woman on the side of the road ran at him and stabbed him through the hand with a kitchen knife.

Gaskins told police that the woman asked if he was “good,” then proceeded to run at him and stab him. The woman then pulled the knife out and ran away, but not before she gave Gaskins her first name.

New Haven Police say they are looking for a short, black, heavy-set woman with short hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Gaskins’s wound is not life-threatening.