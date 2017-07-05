Hamden man arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

By Published:
Jonathan Geneste

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Hamden man has been arrested following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Police have charged 22-year-old Jonathan Geneste with assault in the 3rd degree, breach of peace in the 2nd degree, strangulation in the 3rd degree, interfering with a police officer and three counts of attempted assault on a police officer.

According to police on July 3rd at approximately 3 p.m., officers were called to Hamden Park Drive and located a woman in front of a Putnam Avenue address with her two young children. Police say the woman had facial injuries and she told police that her boyfriend had punched her several times in the face and choked her.

She also told police he had fled in a vehicle after assaulting her.

Geneste was found at his Putnam Avenue home and he had a baseball bat with him when he was arrested.

