HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Hamden Police arrested a 20-year-old local man who they say was responsible for a burglary in town earlier in June.

Rasheen Foster was arrested on June 30 and charged with burglary and larceny. Police say the burglary was back on June 19 at a residence on Warner Street.

Police say Foster got into the home through a ground level window and took a number of items including electronics and video games.

Foster is due in court in Meriden on July 14.