How to glam up your next BBQ

(WTNH)-Throwing a casual summer barbecue is always a fun way to enjoy the season, but it doesn’t have to be just paper plates and solo cups. Charlotte Smith shares some simple ways to ‘fancy up’ your summer gatherings!

Make your food look fancier:

– Freeze fruit or mint into your ice cubes

– Display food on more interesting platters or serving dishes

– Consider packaging when buying party supplies.

Table Covers:

– Table cloths aren’t always the best choice because they can easily get ruined at a casual BBQ, but… there are other options! Instead of sitting at a bare picnic table, use inexpensive canvas painter’s drop cloths or simple brown craft paper. Both can also be decorated for an added touch of decoration.

Make disposable items look less… disposable

– Gather plastic silverware with a ribbon

– Wrap plastic silverware in a napkin and tie with baker’s twine

– Gather plastic silverware in decorative cans or vases

– Use food safe ink to stamp a pattern onto plain paper plates

– Use a vinyl cutting machine to make simple monograms for clear plastic cups.

Don’t forget a centerpiece! Just because it’s a casual backyard BBQ, doesn’t mean you need to skip the centerpiece! Use small potted plants or even a vase with green clippings to add a little life to your table.

Label your items. Whether using paper tent cards or more interesting food labels, something about having custom label in front of a tray of hot dogs makes it feel a little more sophisticated and fancy!