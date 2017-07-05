How to glam up your next BBQ

(WTNH)-Throwing a casual summer barbecue is always a fun way to enjoy the season, but it doesn’t have to be just paper plates and solo cups. Charlotte Smith shares some simple ways to ‘fancy up’ your summer gatherings!
- Make your food look fancier:
– Freeze fruit or mint into your ice cubes
– Display food on more interesting platters or serving dishes
– Consider packaging when buying party supplies.
- Table Covers:
– Table cloths aren’t always the best choice because they can easily get ruined at a casual BBQ, but… there are other options! Instead of sitting at a bare picnic table, use inexpensive canvas painter’s drop cloths or simple brown craft paper. Both can also be decorated for an added touch of decoration.
- Make disposable items look less… disposable
– Gather plastic silverware with a ribbon
– Wrap plastic silverware in a napkin and tie with baker’s twine
– Gather plastic silverware in decorative cans or vases
– Use food safe ink to stamp a pattern onto plain paper plates
– Use a vinyl cutting machine to make simple monograms for clear plastic cups.
- Don’t forget a centerpiece! Just because it’s a casual backyard BBQ, doesn’t mean you need to skip the centerpiece! Use small potted plants or even a vase with green clippings to add a little life to your table.
- Label your items. Whether using paper tent cards or more interesting food labels, something about having custom label in front of a tray of hot dogs makes it feel a little more sophisticated and fancy!