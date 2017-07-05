Is the heat too much? Tips for staying healthy in the summer sun.

Related Coverage Staying hydrated and protecting your skin in the sun

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Get Healthy CT, a regional wellness coalition, is offering advice for staying healthy throughout the summer.

Serving the greater Bridgeport, New Haven, and Greenwich regions, Get Healthy CT strives to provide local information and resources for healthy eating and lifestyles.

Each month, a new topic is featured online at www.GetHealthyCT.org, and this month, “Hydrate for a Healthy Summer” has the spotlight. Some of the subtopics for the month include “Splash into Summer with Seasonal Hydration” and “National Dance Day Celebration.”

See Related: Staying hydrated and protecting your skin in the sun

One excerpt from “Splash into Summer with Seasonal Hydration” reads,

“Check the weather forecast. If it’s very hot or humid, exercise inside with a DVD or walk in an air-conditioned building like a shopping mall. Drink plenty of liquids. Water and fruit juices are good options. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. If your doctor has told you to limit liquids, ask what to do when it is very hot outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes in natural fabrics. Dress in layers so you can remove clothing as your body warms up from activity.”

This list of advice for the summer heat is coupled with other subtopics like “Fact Sheet Extreme Heat” and “Be a Healthy Role Model.”

Get Healthy CT’s “National Dance Day Celebration” is highlighted online as well. The free event is being held on July 29th, and will include prize drawings, health and wellness information, demonstrations by local dance studios, and a food drive for the local food bank. The event will be held on Paradise Green in Stratford.

For more information about the National Dance Day Celebration, or for tips for staying healthy and active, visit www.GetHealthyCT.org.