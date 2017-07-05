Kitten named Firecracker suffers injuries from apparent fireworks

(ABC) — A kitten has appropriately been named Firecracker after he survived injuries that rescuers believe he sustained from fireworks.

Now, rescuers of the Jasper County Animal Rescue League and Humane Society in Newton, Iowa, hope the 3-month-old orange tabby will be placed in a forever home once he recovers.

Rachel Long, director of the rescue, said Firecracker’s name comes not just from his injuries, but also his bold personality.

“I felt that he came in and his personality was that of a firecracker,” Long told ABC News today. “We could tell that he was obviously injured and so, we got him up to the veterinarian right away. That’s when they determined that it was more than likely some type of explosion near his face. Given the time of year, it was [said] to be some type of firecracker.”

Long said she got the call on June 26 from the sheriff’s department about a stray cat who had been detained on the property of a local family.

Later named Firecracker, the feline had suffered a broken jaw, missing teeth and several burns to his face due to an apparent fireworks injury.

“There are ways that we can press abuse charges if an owner was found, or if we were able to learn the situation that transpired before the incident,” Long said, adding that the injuries could have been accidental. “No person has come forward to claim ownership [of Firecracker].”

Long said the Jasper County Animal Rescue has received inquires from people wanting to adopt Firecracker. Before being placed with a family, Long said he needs a month to recover.

