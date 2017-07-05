Lake Compounce SkyRide attraction closing

Related Coverage Girl who fell from NY amusement park ride out of hospital

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular attraction at Lake Compounce is shutting down permanently.

According to park spokesperson Sara Frias, the SkyRide will be closed as of Wednesday with no plans to reopen it.

In a statement, Frias said,

“Due to the rugged terrain of the mountain and the limited access to the remote area, Lake Compounce has decided to close the SkyRide attraction permanently. We look forward to utilizing the loading zone area for future attractions in the coming years to continue to bring unforgettable fun to America’s longest continuously operating amusement park.”

Related Content: Girl who fell from NY amusement park ride out of hospital

News of the closure comes weeks after a Delaware teen fell from a similar ride at a New York amusement park. The teen was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and then released.