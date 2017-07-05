Lake Compounce SkyRide attraction closing

In this June 24, 2017, image made from a video provided by Leeann Winchell, a 14-year-old girl falls from an amusement park ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, N.Y. After she lost her grip on the slow-moving gondola ride Saturday she fell into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered under the ride to catch her before she hit the ground. The teen, from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. (Leeann Winchell via AP)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular attraction at Lake Compounce is shutting down permanently.

According to park spokesperson Sara Frias, the SkyRide will be closed as of Wednesday with no plans to reopen it.

In a statement, Frias said,

“Due to the rugged terrain of the mountain and the limited access to the remote area, Lake Compounce has decided to close the SkyRide attraction permanently.

We look forward to utilizing the loading zone area for future attractions in the coming years to continue to bring unforgettable fun to America’s longest continuously operating amusement park.”

News of the closure comes weeks after a Delaware teen fell from a similar ride at a New York amusement park. The teen was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and then released.

