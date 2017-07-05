Laptop ban lifted for Air Emirates

Published:
Passengers check into a flight at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Abu Dhabi's airport is the first among Mideast airports targeted by a U.S. ban on laptops in airplane cabins to be exempt from the list. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

(WTNH) — A laptop ban has been lifted for people flying to the United States on Air Emirates.

People heading to the U.S. from Istanbul and Dubai can now bring electronic devices in their carry on.

Officials with the airline say they have boosted security measures to meet protocols set by the Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. ban, which was announced back in March, is still in effect for some airports in North Africa and the Middle East.

