Life Star responds to serious accident in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Life Star has responded to a serious accident in Simsbury Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say crews are on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle accident in the area of 995 Hopmeadow Street. US-202 northbound at Hopemeadow Street is closed for the investigation.

Crews operating at an serious MVA in the area of 995 Hopmeadow St. Seek alt routes and use caution in the area — Simsbury Vol Fire Co (@SimsburyFIRE) July 5, 2017

Drivers are urged to seek another route and use caution in the area.

Closed due to accident in #Simsbury on US-202 NB at Hopmeadow St #traffic https://t.co/y640I1SLBg — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) July 5, 2017

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the accident or the extent of their injuries. Life Star did however respond to the scene.

The cause of the crash is also unknown. There are no further details at this time. Check back for more updates.