Life Star responds to serious accident in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Life Star has responded to a serious accident in Simsbury Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say crews are on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle accident in the area of 995 Hopmeadow Street. US-202 northbound at Hopemeadow Street is closed for the investigation.

Drivers are urged to seek another route and use caution in the area.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the accident or the extent of their injuries. Life Star did however respond to the scene.

The cause of the crash is also unknown. There are no further details at this time. Check back for more updates.

