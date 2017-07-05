Malloy to discuss improvements to New Haven tunnel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Malloy plans to highlight the improvements needed for the much traveled Heroes Tunnel in New Haven. The tunnel is on Route 15 near the New Haven-Woodbridge border.

Back in December, the state’s transportation chief said upgrades to the tunnel could cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 million.

The two and a half mile tunnel was built in 1949, but was officially named the Heroes Tunnel in 2003.

State officials say the needed improvements include better lighting and dealing with chunks of concrete that have fallen.