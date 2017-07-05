Man arrested following assault in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police have arrested a man for an assault that happened on July 4 in North Canaan.

According to police, 21-year-old Skyler Gilpatric, of North Carolina, got into a fight with another man, was kicking him in the head, and attempted to strangle him. Due to the victims injuries, he was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star helicopter.

Gilpatric is charged with Breach of Peace, Assault, and Unlawful Restraint charges. He is being held on $50,000 bond and is due to appear in Bantam Superior Court on July 17.