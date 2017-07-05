Man dies from injuries in New Britain hit and run

Related Coverage New Britain man critically injured in hit and run

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Britain man who was struck by a car in a hit and run last week has died from his injuries.

Police say 58-year-old Gary Sgro was found lying injured in the roadway by officers traveling in the area of Myrtle Street and Washington Street on Friday, June 30th.

Sgro was unresponsive and sustained serious life threatening injuries when he was taken to an area trauma center for treatment.

On Tuesday, July 4th, Sgro died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to call them at (860) 826-3071.