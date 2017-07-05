Man found with drugs in his car after rolling through a stop sign

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- On June 15th, Charles Tyson, 38, was stopped in his vehicle after rolling through a stop sign at the intersection of Shepard Street and Goodrich Street.

Hamden Police Officer Matthew Barbuto was led to search the vehicle. During the search, officers found 45 bags of crack cocaine, 29 wax folds of heroin, a bag of marijuana, and 5 Oxycodone pills.

Tyson was arrested and transported to the Hamden Police Headquarters immediately. He was charged with 3 counts of Possession of Narcotics, 3 counts of Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Sell, and Possession of Marijuana.

He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.