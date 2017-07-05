Motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a motorcyclist was flown by lifestar after a serious crash on route 149 Tuesday night.

State Police were dispatched to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Troopers say that a motorcyclist that was driving a passenger on his vehicle was traveling North on Route 149 just prior to Creek Row.

The motorcycle operator failed to properly make a right curve on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle causing it to cross southbound traffic and strike into a metal guardrail.

Both the operator, who was identified as Nicholas Fairchild, and the passenger, who was identified as Sierra Wilson-Gowac, were ejected from the vehicle and both were transporter via lifestar to Hartford Hospital.

This accident remains under investigation.