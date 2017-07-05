New Britain man accused of seeking sex with teen

By Published:
[Courtesy: Glastonbury Police Dept.]

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to meet up with a teenager for sex.

Accord to police, 24 year-old edgar rosario went to glastonbury to meet someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

But, Rosario had actually been talking to an undercover police officer with the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations. Rosario is facing several charges including attempt to commit sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester court Thursday.

