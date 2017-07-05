New Haven city leaders announce addition of solar rays to schools, armory

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is taking steps to become more energy efficient.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced the addition of solar rays to 11 more schools and the city armory.

New Haven is also committing to purchase 100 percent renewable energy for all city operations.

“It’s not energy from coal or natural gas or anything like that…it’s from sources such as wind and solar that will reduce our yearly carbon footprint by 12,500 of carbon,” said Giovanni Zinn, New Haven city engineer.

The city’s “Youth at Work Energy Conservation Corps” is kicking off their summertime energy use surveys. Their mission is to spread the word to businesses and residents about ways to save energy and money.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s