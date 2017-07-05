New Haven city leaders announce addition of solar rays to schools, armory

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is taking steps to become more energy efficient.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced the addition of solar rays to 11 more schools and the city armory.

New Haven is also committing to purchase 100 percent renewable energy for all city operations.

“It’s not energy from coal or natural gas or anything like that…it’s from sources such as wind and solar that will reduce our yearly carbon footprint by 12,500 of carbon,” said Giovanni Zinn, New Haven city engineer.

The city’s “Youth at Work Energy Conservation Corps” is kicking off their summertime energy use surveys. Their mission is to spread the word to businesses and residents about ways to save energy and money.