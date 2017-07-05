New study shows link between coffee and weight loss

(WTNH) — Studies have shown an association between drinking coffee and lower death rates from some diseases.

One doctor says adding several cups of coffee to a low calorie, balanced diet can help shed the pounds.

“First of all, it’s gonna increase your metabolism a little bit. You know, you’ll burn 100 or so more calories with the caffeine,” explained Dr. Bob Arnot. “It does help to sort of take fat out and use it during exercise. It does improve the intensity that you can exercise at.”

However, coffee drinkers need to be aware of their caffeine levels. If coffee is making you anxious, stressed, or sends your heart racing, scale back or switch to decaf.

