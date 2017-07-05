Newington Police Search For Bank Robber

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police are looking for a bank robber.

They say a white man wearing a dark colored t-shirt, black shorts, black sunglasses and a light colored baseball cap entered Stop &Shop located at 44 Fenn Road in Newington, approached a teller at the Peoples Bank location and advised the teller he was robbing her.

The suspect gave her a note saying he had a gun and demanded money. The teller provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective Larry DeSimone at LDeSimone@NewingtonCT.gov or (860) 594-6239.