Norwalk Police ask for help identifying car theft suspect

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car theft suspect from an incident on Tuesday.

According to Norwalk Police, a car theft occurred outside of the Family Market on Taylor Avenue. Police provided pictures of the suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle that was unlocked and running outside of the market.

Anyone who can identify the man in the pictures or who may have any information regarding the crime should call police at (203) 854-3191. Officers would like to remind the public that tips can remain anonymous.