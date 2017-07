FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been transported to the hospital following an accident involving a car and a bicycle.

The Farmington Police Department was alerted about an accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene on Red Oak Hill Road. One person was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more about the people involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.