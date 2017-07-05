Person dies after crashing scooter into stone wall in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a scooter accident in Griswold on Wednesday night.

According to Connecticut State Police Troopers, at approximately 8:25 p.m., they received a call for an accident involving a scooter crashing into a stone wall.

Troopers confirmed there was only one person on the scooter at the time of the accident.

Officers have not released the name of the person who died.

As a result of the accident, Norman Road between Route 141 and Hopeville Road (Route 201) has been closed. There is no word on how long the road will be closed for.

