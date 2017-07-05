Person dies after crashing scooter into stone wall in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a scooter accident in Griswold on Wednesday night.

According to Connecticut State Police Troopers, at approximately 8:25 p.m., they received a call for an accident involving a scooter crashing into a stone wall.

GRISWOLD **Road Closure** Norman Rd. between # 141 & Hopeville Rd. (Rt. 201) Scooter Crash w/ 1 Fatality #CTTraffic — QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) July 6, 2017

Troopers confirmed there was only one person on the scooter at the time of the accident.

Officers have not released the name of the person who died.

As a result of the accident, Norman Road between Route 141 and Hopeville Road (Route 201) has been closed. There is no word on how long the road will be closed for.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.