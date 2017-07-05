Police investigate fatal shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating an overnight homicide Wednesday morning.

Police say a 25-year-old East Hartford man was fatally shot in the area of Park Street and Wadsworth Street. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Officers say they have surveillance video of the shooting, as well as a possible motive.

“It all stems over a dispute between two known parties who are known to each other.  Believe it or not again, this is the second time this happened. We think it’s over a pair glasses, prescription Cartier glasses. Unfortunately the victim is a 25-year-old male from East Hartford,” said Dept. Chief Brian Foley, Hartford Police.

Police say they have reason to believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

