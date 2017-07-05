Red Cross issues emergency call for blood and platelet donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations of all blood types due to a shortage of donations in recent months.

The Red Cross says it received 61,000 fewer donations than needed, causing a significant draw down of their supply.

Donations typically decline during the summer months (last summer the Red Cross received 1/3 fewer donations than during the rest of the year), but the Red Cross says the problem is significantly worse this year.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Patty Corvaia, communications manager of the New York-Penn Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.