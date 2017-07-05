Red Cross issues emergency call for blood and platelet donations

By Published:
Red Cross blood donations (file).

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations of all blood types due to a shortage of donations in recent months.

The Red Cross says it received 61,000 fewer donations than needed, causing a significant draw down of their supply.

Donations typically decline during the summer months (last summer the Red Cross received 1/3 fewer donations than during the rest of the year), but the Red Cross says the problem is significantly worse this year.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Patty Corvaia, communications manager of the New York-Penn Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s