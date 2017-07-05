Report: Hartford firefighter was shot during drug deal

(WTNH) — New information has been released concerning the shooting of a Hartford firefighter last April.

The Hartford Courant reports a warrant says 32-year-old Jimmy Ngo was shot in Rocky Hill during a drug deal.

Ngo says he and Jesus Perez were going to sell drugs to a third person. Perez allegedly shot him before the buyer showed up.

Police think he stole the drugs and Ngo’s car.

Perez says the buyer shot Ngo. Ngo is still recovering.