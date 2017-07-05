Route 44 is back open after fatal accident

By Published:

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and one is seriously injured after an accident that shut down Route 44 Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to the area at 11:00 p.m. on reports of a vehicle crashing into two pedestrians on 567 Mahamoquet Road.

Upon their arrival, personnel confirmed the reports of the pedestrians that were struck in the roadway with serious injuries.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a hospital in the area with life threatening injuries. Police are saying that the occupants inside the vehicle refused medical treatment.

The Pomfret fire department, K-B ambulance and paramedic, and Connecticut State Police all responded.

Route 44 was closed while officers investigated and reopened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identities at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s