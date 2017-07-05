Route 44 is back open after fatal accident

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and one is seriously injured after an accident that shut down Route 44 Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to the area at 11:00 p.m. on reports of a vehicle crashing into two pedestrians on 567 Mahamoquet Road.

Upon their arrival, personnel confirmed the reports of the pedestrians that were struck in the roadway with serious injuries.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a hospital in the area with life threatening injuries. Police are saying that the occupants inside the vehicle refused medical treatment.

The Pomfret fire department, K-B ambulance and paramedic, and Connecticut State Police all responded.

Route 44 was closed while officers investigated and reopened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identities at this time.