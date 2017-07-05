Sen. Murphy encourages people to “Share Your Healthcare Story”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — As part of his fight against the Republican health care plan, Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has launched what he calls a “Share Your Health Care Story” campaign. Sen. Murphy says the idea is to illustrate the impact the Republican plan would have on Connecticut families.

“Senate Republicans need to hear the real life stories about what this disaster of a bill would do to families. I’m collecting their stories to make sure their voices get heard,” said Murphy. “If you’re on Medicaid, you could lose your health insurance. If you’re older, you could be charged a whole lot more than others for the same exact plan. If you’re planning on having a baby or a loved one has a history of mental illness or addiction, insurance companies could once again deny you coverage. And even if you get your health insurance through your employer, you could be paying more for less care. Bottom line, the Republican health care bill would do nothing to bring down costs or improve the quality of health care. I’m determined to stop this bill, and stories of what’s at stake for families in Connecticut will help me make that case.”

Murphy says the Republican plan would leave 22 million more Americans without health insurance by 2026.