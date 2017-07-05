Senator Blumenthal honors MIA WWII soldier

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal honored a World War II soldier during a fitting ceremony for the 4th of July.

Blumenthal presented a flag to Terrance R. Gilbert, whose brother, James W. Gilbert, was declared missing in action in 1946 while fighting in Europe.

Gilbert was from West Haven, and his military uniform is on display at the West Haven Veterans Museum.

Related Content: Local gym honors local hero with intense Independence Day workout

The one thing missing from this public exhibit has been a United States flag, which the family never received after Gilbert was declared missing. Now, the exhibit is complete as it honors a local hero.