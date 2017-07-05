Several early morning car crimes committed in New Canaan

Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — During the early morning hours of July 4th, 10 vehicles were entered and one vehicle was stolen in New Canaan.

Police say victims awoke to find their vehicles had been rummaged through, with some items missing. The items reported as stolen included wallets, cash, credit cards, drivers’ licenses, and a cellphone, among other objects.

The incidents took place in the areas of Upper Elm Street, Graystone Circle, Millport Avenue, Richmond Hill Road, Sunrise Avenue, and West Hills Road.

The stolen vehicle has been reported as a 2015 Porsche. The car had the keys left inside of it.

The New Canaan Police Department is reminding residents to never leave their keys inside of their vehicles and to always lock all doors and windows. They also say residents should never leave valuables inside of vehicles and to keep the area around their homes or vehicles well lit.

