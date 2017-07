STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a Stratford man tried to teach his son a lesson by locking him inside of a hot car.

It happened in the parking lot of a store on Boston Avenue.

The Connecticut Post reports that David Angeski locked his seven-year-old in the car with the windows rolled up.

It was about 86 degrees outside.

When officers arrived, they say they found the boy crying.

Angeski reportedly told police the boy refused to go with him into the store so he left him in the car.