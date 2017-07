LA PORTE, Texas. (WTNH) — A volunteer firefighter in Texas has been suspended after he crashed his vehicle into a child’s bedroom.

According to witnesses, the firefighter was speeding before he jumped a ditch and crashed into the room.

The homeowner says the child who normally sleeps in that room decided to sleep elsewhere that night.

The firefighter told police he was heading to a call at the time of the crash. Later, he admitted he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.