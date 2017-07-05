Two NC cops take turn on Slip and Slide after responding to complaint

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WTNH) — After responding to a complaint during a Fourth of July block party about a homemade slip and slide that was blocking the roadway, two Asheville police officers decided that it wasn’t blocking anything and asked to take a turn.

“We looked at it and determined it wasn’t really an issue, so the first thing I said [was] ‘I’m not here to come break up your fun,'” said officer Carrie Lee.

Instead of writing a ticket, Officer Lee and Officer Joe Jones found a great way to beat the heat.