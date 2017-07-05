Two people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Bridgeport on Wednesday night.

According to Bridgeport Police, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers were approached and flagged down by someone who was in need of assistance near Trumbull Avenue. The person reported two dead people in an apartment at 405 Trumbull Avenue.

Bridgeport Police called in additional officers to help assist at the scene. Officers say preliminary reports at the scene indicate the incident was a murder-suicide.

Once officers confirmed the fatalities, Bridgeport Police Detectives were notified. The State Medical Examiner was also notified and will conduct an investigation.

Police have not released the identities of the two people who died.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.