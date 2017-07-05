UConn, Mystic Aquarium agree to research partnership

By Published:

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut and Mystic Aquarium have announced a research partnership.

The five-year agreement will allow Mystic Aquarium’s researchers to use laboratory and office space inside the UConn Department of Marine Sciences, which is located on the school’s Avery Point campus on Long Island Sound.

The school and aquarium say the partnership will provide unique teaching and learning opportunities to both institutions in the study of ocean health, biodiversity and the sustainable use of aquatic resources.

Stephen Coan, the president and CEO at Mystic Aquarium, says the partnership will bring together some of the best marine scientists in the world to collaborate on projects.

The aquarium says it also will celebrate UConn Avery Point’s 50th anniversary with special events and promotions throughout the year.

