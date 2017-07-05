Used fireworks cause 2 overnight house fires in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two overnight fires in New Haven and fire officials say the cause of both was the same. Somebody not disposing of their used fireworks in the proper way. There’s damage to this house on Walnut Street. That house and another one on Woolsey Street both caught fire at about the same time.

The one on Walnut was the most badly damaged. The side and whole back of the house gutted and burned away. Both fires started at around 12:30 Wednesday morning. In both cases, firefighters say someone had been using legal fireworks, the sparklers you can buy anywhere in Connecticut.

New Haven fire officials say this fire was caused by people not throwing out their fireworks properly. Details on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/nvsznzUPE8 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) July 5, 2017

It was not the use of the fireworks that caused the fires. It was the fact that after the sparklers burned out, firefighters say they threw them in the garbage. They were still smoldering, and caught fire. Some people got out, then went back in to bang on the door of a man who was still asleep.

“We both got him up. We were ready to take the door down when he opened the door. His room was already on fire. We just ran out of the house and within minutes the house was up in flames. The whole house,” said Lisa Sari, New Haven.

She says a friend of hers lost everything he owns in the fire. The house next door was also damaged. Windows also blown out there. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this fire or the one at 86 Woolsey Street.

This is exactly why we tell you every year, when you’re done with the fireworks, dunk them in a bucket of water to make sure they are really out.