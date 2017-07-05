Wallingford man injured after plane crash lands in Virginia

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WTNH)– A Wallingford man was seriously injured in a small plane crash in Virginia on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded to the plane crash in a cornfield in Prince Edward County. Police say at around 1:05 p.m., the Piper PA-15 ran out of fuel while in the air, which forced it to make a crash landing into the field at the intersection of Route 658 and Route 700.

The impact also resulted in the plane catching fire.

The pilot, identified as Philip Cianciolo, of Wallingford, was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Cianciolo was flying to Connecticut from North Carolina and was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

