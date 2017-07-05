Waterbury man arrested after assaulting police officer

By Published:
Jequan Love (Photo Courtesy: Waterbury Police)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a police officer who was investigating a domestic violence incident.

Waterbury Police were called to investigate an incident on Mark Lane early Wednesday morning. As officers approached a vehicle inside the parking lot of the complex, police say a man identified as Jequan Love attempted to flee the scene in a reckless manner.

Authorities ordered Love to stop the vehicle. He then allegedly struck one officer, sending the officer to the ground. Love then left the scene but was later located at his residence in Waterbury.

Love is being held at the Waterbury Police Department. He is facing charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, and other related charges.

The officer was treated at Waterbury Hospital for injuries and has since been released.

