What’s Brewing: Hot dog champ, overweight pets, and luxury tequila

(WTNH)-Competitive eater Joey Chesnut earned his tenth mustard belt in Brooklyn yesterday. He downed 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes and set a new record. So let’s take a minute and think about 72 hot dogs and buns that adds up to just over 20 thousand calories. That’s how many calories the USDA recommends people eat in a total of 10 days.

It looks like the obesity issue in our country isn’t just with people. There’s been a nearly 200 percent increase in overweight dogs over the past decade. The research is from Banfield Pet Hospital, which looked at the medical data of 2.5 million dogs and 500 thousand cats and ranked the states with the most obese pets. For dogs it’s Minnesota, Nebraska, and Michigan. Overweight cats were also highest in Minnesota and Nebraska.

A new luxury tequila hitting the market. But it’s not something we can afford because its costs 30-thousand dollars a bottle. Clase Azul comes in hand-sculpted, hand-painted ceramic decanters some even have amber and 24-karat gold studding. The founder of the company says this tequila is made for savoring, not mixing in a cocktail or downing as a shot.

North Carolina police officers took a moment to cool down at a neighborhood fourth of July celebration. A group of neighbors built a huge slip ‘n slide for kids and adults to enjoy. Some neighbors contacted police to complain about it blocking off a portion of road. When police arrived, they ended up joining in on the fun! Police told the group that since vehicles could still safely get by they would not issue any citations.