1 person seriously hurt in crash on I-84 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating an accident on I-84 westbound in Cheshire.

According to state troopers, both cars were traveling on I-84 westbound near exit 26 when 52-year-old Anthony Bonnick, of Windsor hit 38-year-old Rashaad Yas Emory in the rear of her car.

Emory and his two passengers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. One of the passengers suffered from serious injuries.

Bonnick was not taken to the hospital. He was driving alone.